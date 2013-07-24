MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican Coke bottler
Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said second-quarter
profit rose about 3.5 percent, as lower sales costs and sugar
prices offset a slight drop in revenue caused by currency
weakness outside of Mexico.
The company reported a profit of 2.807 billion pesos ($216
million), up from 2.713 billion pesos in the year-earlier
period.
Revenue fell slightly to 36.26 billion pesos from 36.30
billion pesos in the April-June period in 2012.
Coke Femsa said revenue was dampened as currencies in
Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia weakened against the
Mexican peso in the quarter.
Sales volume increased 3.5 percent from the year-earlier
quarter helped by a jump in still beverage sales including Coke
Femsa's juice business, Jugos del Valle, as well as its sports
drink Powerade and Fuze tea.