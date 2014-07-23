Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit fell 4.6 percent.
The company reported a second-quarter profit of 2.68 billion pesos ($206 million), compared to a profit of 2.81 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut