* Expects 2012 profit of 6.9 bln pesos
* Sees same-store sales rising 3.3 pct in 2012, up from 2.3
pct
MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Supermarket chain Comercial
Mexicana on Thursday more than tripled its forecast profit for
2012, helped by a 5.1 billion peso ($389.30 million) gain from
selling its stake in warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale
Corp.
The company, which has struggled under a heavy debt load,
agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Costco's Mexico unit in
June.
Known as Comerci, the company said it now expects a 2012
profit of 6.9 billion pesos, compared to the 1.9 billion pesos
it forecast in January.
The retail chain also raised its sales estimates for stores
open more than a year.
Comerci now expects same-store sales to
increase 3.3 percent in 2012 compared to a year earlier. In
January, the chain forecast a 2.3 percent increase in same-store
sales.
Total revenue should rise to 45.7 billion pesos, up 5.3
percent from the year earlier, the company said.
Comerci said it will invest about 2.2 billion pesos to open
12 new stores as well as two restaurants in 2013. For 2014, the
company said it will spend about 3.2 billion pesos to open 17
stores and two restaurants.
Comerci shares closed up 0.28 percent at 32.57 in local
marketing trading.