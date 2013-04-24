* Net profit down 13 percent
* Profit from continued operations up 26 percent
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Retailer Comercial
Mexicana said on Wednesday its first-quarter net
profit fell 13 percent after it sold its 50 percent stake in
warehouse club operator Costco.
The company, known locally as Comerci, said first-quarter
profit slipped to 414 million pesos ($33.6 million) in the
January-March period, from 475 million pesos in the same period
a year earlier.
On a like-for-like basis, before accounting for the
discontinued Costco operation, profit increased 26 percent to
419 million pesos from 332 million pesos in the year-earlier
quarter.
Comerci, which used the gains from its Costco stake sale to
pay down debt, paid less in interest in the quarter and also
benefited from a 3 percent increase in revenue to 10.7 billion
pesos.
Comerci shares closed down 0.5 percent at 46.73, before the
company reported its results.