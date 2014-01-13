MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Mexican supermarket chain
Controladora Comercial Mexicana said on Monday it
expects sales at stores open at least a year to increase 1.9
percent in 2014.
The company, which said it expects to open 10 new stores and
one restaurant this year, expects 2014 sales of 49.582 billion
pesos ($3.82 billion).
Comerci said it expects to spend about 2.562 billion pesos
opening the new stores and maintaining and renovating existing
stores.
The effects of a fiscal reform to increase Mexico's tax base
will dampen consumer spending in the first half of the year, the
company's statement said, but it added that if Mexico's economy
expands above 3 percent, Comerci should see improved sales in
the second half of the year.