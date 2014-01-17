MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's No. 4 supermarket chain by revenue, Comercial Mexicana, said on Friday it is considering selling itself.

Shares soared more than 6 percent to 53.40 pesos after the its disclosure, while Mexico's benchmark stock index dipped almost 1 percent.

The company, known as Comerci, has been approached by foreign and local parties interested in a venture or sale, it said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

"There are no binding agreements connected with these approaches," it said, adding the talks were in an early stage.

Comerci, which operates restaurants and upmarket stores such as City Market, has handled a consumer spending downturn in Mexico better than larger rivals Wal-Mart de Mexico , Organizacion Soriana and Chedraui .

Comerci reported same-store sales rose 2.3 percent in the third quarter this year, compared with declines reported by its rivals.

Comerci had total revenue of 35.144 billion pesos ($2.65 billion) through the third quarter of 2013, and reported total sales of 45.667 billion pesos for full-year 2012.

Mexico's biggest supermarket chain, Wal-Mart Stores-controlled Walmex, last year agreed to sell its restaurant business to local operator Alsea.