Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to the same period a year earlier.
The company known as Comerci, which in January said it was considering selling itself, reported a profit of 564 million pesos ($43.49 million), up from 490.11 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: