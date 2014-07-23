MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company known as Comerci, which in January said it was considering selling itself, reported a profit of 564 million pesos ($43.49 million), up from 490.11 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernard Orr)