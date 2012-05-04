* Adjusted confidence index the highest since April 2008

* Raw confidence figure also at 4-year high

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican consumer confidence jumped more than expected in April to its highest in four years, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the index showed a reading of 96.8, above the 93.4 forecast in a Reuters poll. The indicator registered 94.6 in March, which was revised upward from last month.

The unadjusted index rose to 97.2 from 93.4 in March, a bigger increase than the predicted 93.6.

"This is a good sign for domestically driven growth," said Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York, noting the data suggested the domestic economy was still expanding despite some signs of slowing global growth.

The Mexican economy is expected to grow 3.62 percent this year, according to a recent central bank survey of analysts, lower than the 3.90 percent growth last year. [ID: nL1E8G26S9]