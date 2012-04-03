* Jobless level rises in February

* Economy expected to slow in 2012

MEXICO CITY, April 3 Mexican consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in March, dipping to its lowest since the end of last year, figures from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the index fell to 93.8 from 93.9 in February, pushing it to the lowest since December. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a rise to 94.0.

The unadjusted confidence index dropped to 93.4 from 93.6 compared with an expected rise to 93.8.

Mexico's economy has slowed over the past 12 months, and growth is expected to ease further in 2012, leaving additional slack in the labor market.

A poll on Monday showed analysts expect gross domestic product to expand by just over 3.4 percent this year, down from about 3.9 percent in 2011.

Despite rising industrial output, Mexico's adjusted jobless rate jumped in February to nearly 5.2 percent, the highest since September of last year.

President Felipe Calderon's government has created hundreds of thousands of jobs since the crisis of 2008/2009, but job creation has struggled to keep up with the country's growing population.