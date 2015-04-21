MONTERREY, April 21 Mexican homebuilder Geo has
called a meeting to present a debt restructuring plan, which it
hopes will be approved by the majority of its creditors, the
company said on Tuesday.
The meeting will be on May 6 in Mexico City, Geo
said in a notice to the Mexican stock exchange.
The company, whose shares have been suspended since 2013 for
not reporting financial statements, entered into bankruptcy
protection last April.
Under the restructuring plan, which Geo recently released,
88 percent of the company's share capital will be distributed
among its creditors, 8 percent will be given to its current
shareholders, and 4 percent to the administration.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)