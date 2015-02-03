MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray would have declared a conflict of interest on a housing loan from a government contractor if the law required it, and acknowledged he paid less than half the market interest rate on the loan, he said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Videgaray told the Milenio TV channel in comments published in its newspaper on Tuesday that he paid an interest rate of 5.31 percent on a loan he received from Grupo Higa to buy a home built by the contractor. The company is embroiled in a scandal involving a bid for a government high-speed train contract.

The rate is less than half the average home loan rate of around 12 percent in 2012, according to data on the central bank's website. The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Videgaray acquired the house and loan in October 2012.

Videgaray said lawmakers should provide a clearer framework to guide public officials on revealing conflicts of interest.

"If the law said that we had to make declarations of a conflict of interest, like in Great Britain, I would have declared that I have this house acquired with a loan from Grupo Higa," he said.

President Enrique Pena Nieto's family was also ensnared in the bid scandal after it emerged that his wife was acquiring a multimillion dollar mansion from a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, which was part of a Chinese-led consortium that won the now-shelved $3.75 billion rail contract.

Both Pena Nieto and Videgaray insist they have done nothing wrong, arguing such purchases are not against Mexican law. Pena Nieto's spokesman has dismissed any suggestion the mansion purchase was unethical, and says Pena Nieto will offer no mea culpa. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)