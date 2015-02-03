(Adds quote from president that is trending on Twitter)
MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Tuesday ordered an investigation of home purchases
by himself, his wife and his finance minister from government
contractors but he fell short of demands for an independent
probe into possible corruption.
Pena Nieto named a former election official to head the
Public Administration Ministry (SFP) and investigate whether he
and Finance Minister Luis Videgaray had steered big government
contracts toward businessmen who had sold them homes.
The post had been empty since Pena Nieto took office over
two years ago, when he proposed replacing the SFP with a more
independent anti-corruption body that has yet to take shape.
"I am conscious that these accusations have created the
appearance of something improper, something that really did not
happen," Pena Nieto said.
However, the man named to lead the probe, Virgilio Andrade,
said minutes after Pena Nieto's announcement that he would only
be looking into the contractors' deals with the federal
government rather than the house purchases, which began before
the president took office.
Mexico's government has struggled to mount convincing
investigations of corruption allegations in the past.
A Reuters report last month detailed how investigators at
state oil company Pemex, in probes managed by SFP
officials, disregarded more than 200 cases in which
congressional auditors recommended punishment for alleged
contract irregularities.
A scandal erupted late last year when it emerged that Pena
Nieto's wife was acquiring a multimillion dollar home in Mexico
City from a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, which was part of a
Chinese-led consortium that won a $3.75 billion rail contract,
which has since been shelved.
Videgaray also bought a home and received a loan from the
same company and it emerged that Pena Nieto himself bought a
home from a different government contractor.
Both Pena Nieto and Videgaray say they did nothing wrong
under Mexican law.
Andrade said on Tuesday that neither Pena Nieto nor
Videgaray were directly involved in awarding any contracts and
that his investigation will be limited in scope.
"It will not review the purchases of the houses, but the
group of contracts agreed between private individuals and the
federal government," he told local radio.
Andrade's brief includes overseeing ethical guidelines for
public servants and establishing protocols governing the
relationship between contractors and public servants.
The economy ministry, where Andrade worked previously, said
the president's office was handling requests for interviews with
him.
Opposition lawmakers and experts have long argued that
Mexico needs to establish independent prosecutors to deal with
deeply ingrained corruption.
The scandal has stoked Pena Nieto's deepest crisis since he
took office in late 2012.
He was already grappling with the fallout of the abduction
and almost certain massacre of 43 trainee teachers in southwest
Mexico last year amid spiraling drug gang violence.
Pena Nieto made light of the pressure on Tuesday when his
announcement was met with silence from assembled journalists.
"I know they don't clap," he said to his spokesman as he
left the podium. Within minutes, his words had gone viral on
Twitter as the top trending topic in Mexico, #YaSeQueNoAplauden.
Analysts say the housing scandal could further undermine
implementation of major economic reforms seen as key to helping
stem a slide in domestic oil output and bolster economic growth.
"There is a sensation of distrust around tenders in which
Grupo Higa is immersed, and there are also serious worries and
doubts about the president and finance minister with certain
players," said Eduardo Bohorquez, director of the Mexican unit
of Transparency International.
Earlier on Tuesday, Videgaray said he would have declared a
housing loan from a government contractor if the law required
it, and acknowledged he paid less than half the market interest
rate on the loan.
He told the Milenio TV channel in comments published in its
newspaper on Tuesday that he had an interest rate of 5.31
percent on a loan he received from Grupo Higa to buy a home
built by the contractor.
The average home loan rate was around 12 percent in 2012,
the central bank's website shows.
Pena Nieto also announced on Tuesday a series of measures to
address possible conflicts of interest in the government,
including new reporting responsibilities for federal officials.
He said Mexico needed a new framework to address issues of
conflict of interest and appointed Andrade to lead efforts.
