By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 3 A Mexican judge has
ordered properties of a former state governor in the ruling
party seized as part of an investigation into fraud and other
crimes, putting the spotlight on political corruption ahead of
local elections this weekend.
Ernesto Canales, the anti-corruption czar in the
opposition-controlled region of Nuevo Leon, said Friday that the
order was against several officials, including ex-state governor
Rodrigo Medina, for suspected embezzlement, breach of office and
other crimes that cost the state 3.6 billion pesos ($194
million).
"This is not a campaign against a group of officials,"
Canales said. "It's about highlighting conduct of a group of
public officials that shouldn't have occurred."
Canales said the seizure was related to the installation of
a Korean plant in the state, an apparent reference to the 2014
deal between Medina's government and carmaker Kia Motors
for a $1 billion works in Nuevo Leon.
Nuevo Leon's new government says the deal violated state law
by offering "excessive" incentives; it is working with Kia to
end the dispute.
Senior Mexican officials say local officials profited from
land deals anticipating Kia's arrival.
Medina, who was governor of Nuevo Leon from 2009 to 2015,
belongs to President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Medina said he was innocent of the charges, which he
described as politically motivated attacks before regional
elections this weekend, newspaper Reforma reported on Friday.
"We are, without a doubt, in the presence of a political
persecution," Reforma cited Medina as saying.
Canales said Medina and the other officials would have to
respond to charges the state's anti-corruption authorities would
be presenting to a judge in the next two months.
Home to the industrial city of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon is one
of the country's richest regions. Medina's record in office came
under heavy scrutiny last year, when the state elected Mexico's
first independent governor to succeed him.
Jaime Rodriguez, a former PRI politician nicknamed "El
Bronco" (the gruff one), won the Nuevo Leon governorship by a
landslide last June after running an anti-establishment campaign
that railed against corruption in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The PRI ruled for 71 consecutive years until it was voted
out in 2000. By then it had become a byword for corruption.
Pena Nieto returned the party to power in 2012, pledging a
new era of clean government. However, his administration has
battled allegations of graft during the past two years.
In a statement, Nuevo Leon said 11 officials were targeted
in the seizures. Canales initially spoke of seven officials.
($1 = 18.5850 Mexican pesos)
