MEXICO CITY Aug 9 A former governor of Mexico's
northern Nuevo Leon state will be tried for alleged
improprieties linked to tax incentives his administration gave
to South Korean carmaker Kia Motors to build a plant, a local
government source said on Tuesday.
In June, an anti-corruption prosecutor accused former
governor Rodrigo Medina and 30 others including former
officials, family and friends, of corruption that drained some
3.6 billion pesos ($195.87 million) from state coffers.
A judge late was set to rule on Tuesday that Medina should
face trial although the timing was not yet clear, the source
said.
Current independent Governor Jaime Rodriguez's
administration has been demanding that Kia
renegotiate some of the incentives pledged in an accord struck
in 2014 under Medina.
In June, his government said it had reached a deal with Kia
to cut the tax breaks it would receive for building its first
Mexican plant in the state from 28 percent of the amount
invested by the firm and its suppliers to 10.5 percent.
Kia Motors started production at its $1 billion factory in
Mexico on May 16, with plans to increase its total production
capacity to 300,000 vehicles a year, from this year's projected
100,000.
($1 = 18.3800 Mexican pesos)
