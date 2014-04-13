MEXICO CITY At least 33 people were killed and four injured on Sunday when a bus crashed into the back of a truck in eastern Mexico and caught fire, the government of the state of Veracruz said.

The bus had left Villahermosa in Tabasco state and was en route to Mexico City when it crashed by the municipality of Juan Rodriguez Clara, the Veracruz government said in a statement.

Bus crashes and road accidents occur frequently in Mexico, taking a heavy death toll each year.

In 2012, at least 43 people died when a truck hit a bus in Veracruz, and just a couple of months later more than 30 others were killed in a separate accident in Guerrero state.

