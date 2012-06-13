UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
MEXICO CITY, June 13 A bus carrying kindergarten children on a day trip to a crocodile farm in western Mexico crashed on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and injuring about 20, police said.
The publicly operated minibus struck a building near a bend in the road in the state of Michoacan, but the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
Bus crashes are common in Latin America, where road conditions are often poor and driving can be erratic. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Peter Cooney)
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Qatar to stop funding terrorism as his state department urged Arab states to ease their blockade on the country and calm tensions that intensified with a Turkish offer to send military forces to aid its Qatari ally.