MEXICO CITY, June 13 A bus carrying kindergarten children on a day trip to a crocodile farm in western Mexico crashed on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and injuring about 20, police said.

The publicly operated minibus struck a building near a bend in the road in the state of Michoacan, but the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Bus crashes are common in Latin America, where road conditions are often poor and driving can be erratic. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Peter Cooney)