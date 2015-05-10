(Adds new information about the number of dead and injured, and
MEXICO CITY May 10 Nine people are dead and 30
people remain hospitalized after a crash between two buses early
on Sunday morning in northeastern Mexico, according to a
government statement.
Eight passengers died at the scene and a ninth person died
at the hospital, the government said.
The crash occurred on a highway in the state of Tamaulipas.
One of the bus drivers, who was speeding, veered into the
opposite lane, slamming into the other bus, according to the
statement.
