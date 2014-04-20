MEXICO CITY, April 20 A Hawker 800 jet crashed
in northern Mexico late on Saturday, killing all eight people on
board, the government of the state of Coahuila said.
The plane came down in an industrial estate in the
municipality of Ramos Arizpe, just north of state capital
Saltillo, the Coahuila attorney general's office said in a
statement.
According to preliminary findings, the jet departed from the
Mexican Caribbean island of Cozumel on the east coast of the
Yucatan Peninsula and was bound for Ramos Arizpe, the statement
said. It was not clear what caused the crash.
Separately, authorities in Naucalpan on the northwestern
fringe of Mexico City said late on Saturday that a three-way car
collision there had killed at least eight people and injured 12
others, some of them seriously.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; editing by Jane
Baird)