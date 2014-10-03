MEXICO CITY Oct 3 A Mexican finance ministry
official on Friday said he was confident Mexico would renew its
$72 billion flexible credit line with the International Monetary
Fund before it expires next year, but that the process had taken
longer than expected.
Finance minister Luis Videgaray said in April that Mexico
hoped to hold onto the line, which has never been used but
provides Latin America's No. 2 economy with a helpful insurance
policy.
On Friday, deputy finance minister Miguel Messmacher told
reporters that the IMF continued to review the line, which it
granted to Mexico in April 2009.
"There has been a review process that is taking a little
more time than expected, but we still expect that we will get
the renewal without any problem before the line expires," he
said.
Mexico did not have the safety net during the 2008 financial
crisis, when it suffered one of the biggest hits among emerging
market economies because of its close ties to the United States.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, editing by Gunna Dickson)