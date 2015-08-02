MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Four women and a man were
found dead in a middle-class neighborhood in the Mexican capital
on Friday, a rare occurrence in the city despite drug violence
hot spots elsewhere in the country.
Three of the women found shot to death lived in the
apartment in the middle-class Narvarte neighborhood in the
southern part of the city, the local prosecutor's office said in
a statement on Saturday.
Among the dead was photojournalist Ruben Espinosa, who
worked for leading Mexican magazine Proceso as well as the
Cuartoscuro photo agency, local media reported.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kim Coghill)