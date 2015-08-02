MEXICO CITY Aug 2 A prominent Mexican news
photographer was among five people found dead in a middle-class
neighborhood of the capital on Friday, the city's prosecutor
said on Sunday.
Ruben Espinosa, who a month ago claimed in interviews that
he felt threatened by the governor of eastern Veracruz state,
was the lone male among five victims that police discovered
bound and shot in the head in the capital's Narvarte
neighborhood.
Mexico City prosecutor Rodolfo Rios said at a press
conference that Espinosa's family members told investigators
that the photographer had been residing in the capital for two
months and was searching for work following eight years living
in Veracruz.
"All lines of investigation are open," he said in response
to a question about Espinosa's earlier accusations that he felt
threatened by Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte, a member of the
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of President Enrique
Pena Nieto.
Rios added that the division of the federal attorney
general's office dedicated to crimes against freedom of
expression was assisting the investigation.
Espinosa, who was 31 years old, had said he specialized in
documenting local social movements in Veracruz, many of which
are critical of the PRI and Duarte in particular.
Veracruz is one of Mexico's most dangerous states for
journalists, with 17 slain since 2000 according to journalism
advocacy group Article 19. According to the Committee to Protect
Journalists, 11 have been slain since 2010 during Duarte's term
as governor.
Espinosa shot a cover photograph of Duarte for an issue of
leading Mexican news magazine Proceso in February of 2014 that
was accompanied by the headline, "Veracruz, lawless state."
Espinosa worked for Proceso as well as the Cuartoscuro photo
agency.
The prosecutor's office said three of the women found killed
lived in the apartment where they were found, one of whom was a
native of Colombia, while the fourth worked as a domestic
worker.
