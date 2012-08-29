MEXICO CITY Aug 29 A Mexican federal judge has
ordered the arrest of former state Governor Tomas Yarrington on
suspicion of aiding drug traffickers, federal prosecutors said
on Wednesday.
Yarrington, a former Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)
governor of Tamaulipas, has been a thorn in the side of the PRI
since allegations surfaced this year he had worked with drug
cartels.
The centrist PRI, which ruled Mexico between 1929 and 2000,
is due to return to power in December after the party's
candidate, Enrique Pena Nieto, won a July 1 presidential
election.
The PRI's long rule was tainted by allegations of corruption
and making deals with drug gangs, which have ravaged Mexico over
the past six years despite the efforts of conservative President
Felipe Calderon to bring them to heel.
Yarrington, who governed the northern border state of
Tamaulipas between 1999 and 2005, is suspected of accepting cash
from drug cartels and using it to buy real estate in Texas.
Mexican Attorney General Marisela Morales said the order had
been issued for his capture but noted the whereabouts of the
55-year-old Yarrington were currently unknown.
Yarrington, who was suspended from the PRI in May, is
already facing related suits in the United States.
In May, two civil lawsuits were brought against Yarrington
in a U.S. federal court, accusing him of "using his illicit
income from his political years to become a major real estate
investor" in the United States.
Tamaulipas, across the Rio Grande from Texas, is one of the
country's most violent drug trafficking corridors, and home the
Gulf Cartel and its former enforcers, the brutal Zetas gang.
Yarrington in June denied the accusations, saying they were
being used to discredit the PRI in the run-up to the election.
However, PRI officials chided Yarrington, saying he should face
the accusations in the United States.