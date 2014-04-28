MEXICO CITY, April 28 Prosecutors are holding
the mayor of one of Mexico's main port cities for questioning
over allegations he took part in kidnapping and extortion, the
latest step in a government crackdown on organized crime in the
western region.
Arquimides Oseguera, mayor of the Pacific port of Lazaro
Cardenas in the state of Michoacan, was detained early on
Monday, the government said in a statement as it began to
register and disarm vigilante groups that have worked with
authorities to restore order. The statement said Oseguera was
also to be questioned about suspected ties to the local boss of
organized crime in the city.
The mayor's office in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico's biggest port
by tonnage of cargo shipped, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Until earlier this year, large parts of Michoacan were
controlled by a drug gang known as the Knights Templar, which
ran a host of criminal interests including the exportation of
iron ore from the state to China.
In January, the federal government sent reinforcements into
Michoacan and began cooperating with vigilantes to root out the
Knights Templar. Since then, most of the gang's senior
leadership has been captured or killed. The gang's frontman,
former school teacher Servando Gomez, remains at large.
