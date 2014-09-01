MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Two of Mexico's major crude oil export hubs along the country's Gulf coast were closed due to bad weather, the communications and transport ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that the Cayo Arcas port has been shut since Sunday afternoon, while the Dos Bocas hub was closed on Monday morning.

Mexico's third major oil export terminal, Coatzacoalcos, remained open.

Almost all of Mexico's crude exports from state-owned oil company Pemex are shipped from the three terminals to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia)