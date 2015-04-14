SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 14 Mexican oil firm Pemex
says it is in talks with buyers in Japan and South Korea over
the chloride content of its crude and would offer discounts if
the level of the chemical that can cause corrosion was higher
than usual.
State-run Pemex said last month it would export about 4
million barrels via five cargoes of its Isthmus crude to South
Korea between January and April 2015, with most of that going to
Hyundai Oilbank and the rest to GS Caltex. Japan also imports
Mexican crude.
With Pemex's sale price, known as an official selling price
(OSP), for its Isthmus crude set at a discount to a basket of
oil benchmarks of $5.45-$7.85 a barrel between January and
April, the five cargoes have a cash value of some $200 million.
Three of those cargoes have been received in Asia and
refinery sources said they contain unusually high levels of
potentially damaging chloride. A fourth cargo is due to be
delivered this month.
P.M.I. Comercio Internacional, Pemex's commercial arm, said
it was in discussions with refiners in Japan and South Korea
regarding measurements of chloride in its shipments, and that
price reductions could be offered if the chloride content turned
out higher than specified.
"We are working with them (Japanese and South Korean
refiners), and working to see what their measurements were
compared to ours," Jose Manuel Carrera, chief executive officer
of P.M.I. Comercio Internacional, told Reuters by telephone.
"If the chloride is higher than what we specified, of course
the price comes down a little bit... I sold it at a normal
price, and if it turns out that effectively it has that or
another component which is outside of the specifications, there
is a commercial adjustment which is stipulated in the
contracts," he added.
It was not clear whether Pemex would be obliged to give
discounts due to any heightened chloride content or if it was
considering a rebate out of goodwill.
A spokesman for South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank said the firm
was "considering a claim" with Pemex over higher-than-specified
chloride contents. Another spokesman said that the chloride
content in a 1-million-barrel Isthmus cargo from March was
"manageable" and that there had been no disruptions.
GS Caltex, which has also recently imported from Pemex,
declined to comment.
South Korea earlier this year imported Mexican crude for the
first time in 25 years, while Japan last year resumed buying
crude after a break of 11 years.
In Japan, a spokesman at Japan's Cosmo Oil, which
imported 1 million barrels of Isthmus crude in February, said it
was currently experiencing no disruptions to its main crude
distillation units.
A senior industry source familiar with the matter said Cosmo
Oil had been informed by Pemex that the chloride figures "were a
little high" but added that they were no big problem as the
refineries could dilute Pemex's supplies with other crudes to
make it easier to process.
The source said it was unclear whether shut-downs of Cosmo
Oil's secondary refining units at Yokkaichi and Sakai in
mid-March of up to a week were related to chloride problems.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore, Anna Isabel
Martinez in Mexico and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Additional
reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Writing by Henning
Gloystein; Editing by Edward Davies and Crispian Balmer)