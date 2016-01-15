MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican and Cuban energy
officials are studying a project that could send compressed
natural gas from Mexico to the Communist-ruled island, a top
Mexican minister said on Thursday.
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters the
proposal under discussion would allow state-run oil company
Pemex to supply Cuba's future natural gas demand, although he
emphasized that many details had yet to be worked out.
"This is a project that we are just beginning to explore,"
said Guajardo.
While Mexico is a major crude oil exporter, it currently
exports very little natural gas and instead must import much of
its domestic demand because of a lack of production at home.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Peter Cooney)