MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday it will suspend monthly dollar "put" option auctions and instead offer $400 million daily on days of big peso slumps.

Mexico's policy concerning the peso is set by the foreign exchange commission, a joint effort of the Finance Ministry, the central bank and other state agencies. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AS1RG]

The following is a list of some of board's key decisions over the past years:

October 2008 - Mexico's central bank says it will auction $2.5 billion to stop the peso's most dramatic slide since the so-called Tequila Crisis in the mid-1990's.

The central bank, which ends up selling $998 million in the market, also announces it will offer $400 million whenever the peso declines by at least 2 percent during a single session.

The amount of the daily dollar auction was trimmed to $300 million in March 2009 and to $250 million in May 2009. The auction mechanism was suspended in April 2010.

March 2009 - The foreign exchange board says it will sell a daily $100 million, irrespective of peso levels, in a new mechanism to stop the peso's decline.

April 2009 - The central bank gets a swap line from the U.S. Federal Reserve to sell dollars among local financial institutions.

May 2009 - Daily dollar auction cut to $50 million.

October 2009 - Daily dollar auctions suspended.

February 2010 - The board resumes monthly dollar "put" option auctions to add to the country's federal reserves as a measure to cushion the economy from external turmoil. By using this mechanism, the central bank purchased $600 million between 1996 and 2001.

November 2011 - The central bank says it will suspend monthly "put" option auctions and reinstate daily offers of $400 million whenever the peso declines by at least 2 percent before the dollar during a single session.