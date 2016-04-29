MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's finance ministry
on Friday said it would reduce debt issuance by 17.4 billion
pesos ($1.02 billion) in the second quarter after announcing
plans to cut its overall program for this year.
The ministry said it would reduce issuance of 3-year
fixed-rate bonds by 1.5 billion pesos in each auction this
quarter.
Issuance of 5 and 10 year fixed-rated bonds will be cut by 1
billion pesos per auction, while 20 and 30-year fixed-rate bonds
will see cuts of 500 million pesos each, the ministry said.
On April 11, the government said it would use a transfer
from the central bank to reduce debt issuance by at least 64
billion pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103
billion pesos of government debt.
($1 = 17.1142 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)