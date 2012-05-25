MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico will place a landmark unsecured yen bond next week in a deal that could open up Japan's debt market to Latin America.

Mexico on Thursday expects to price a more than 30 billion yen offering in two tranches of 3-year and 5-year Samurai notes, said Alejandro Diaz, head of public debt in Mexico's finance ministry.

The deal would make it the first Latin American country to tap Tokyo's bond market without a guarantee in a decade.

If Mexico can place such a large issue, it would mark a victory in convincing conservative Japanese funds to hold riskier emerging market debt and it could pave the way for other Latin American countries to place debt in yen.

"We feel that there's been interest from the Japanese market in the deal," said Diaz. "I think it's an important offering not just for us but for the rest of Latin America."

Diaz said Colombia, Peru and Uruguay were watching Mexico's offering closely to gauge their own chances of success with Japanese investors.

IFR reported on Thursday that Mexico hopes to price the 3-year tranche to yield 87 basis points to 95 basis points over the yen swap rate and the 5-year note at 107 basis points to 115 basis points over the benchmark.

The second-biggest economy in Latin America after Brazil has been angling to place $500 million in a landmark unsecured Samurai bond since last year.

Mexico's previous yen issues were backed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), but the bank has now reached the maximum exposure it can take on the region. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editng by Todd Eastham)