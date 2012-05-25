MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico will place a landmark
unsecured yen bond next week in a deal that could open up
Japan's debt market to Latin America.
Mexico on Thursday expects to price a more than 30 billion
yen offering in two tranches of 3-year and 5-year Samurai notes,
said Alejandro Diaz, head of public debt in Mexico's finance
ministry.
The deal would make it the first Latin American country to
tap Tokyo's bond market without a guarantee in a decade.
If Mexico can place such a large issue, it would mark a
victory in convincing conservative Japanese funds to hold
riskier emerging market debt and it could pave the way for other
Latin American countries to place debt in yen.
"We feel that there's been interest from the Japanese market
in the deal," said Diaz. "I think it's an important offering not
just for us but for the rest of Latin America."
Diaz said Colombia, Peru and Uruguay were watching Mexico's
offering closely to gauge their own chances of success with
Japanese investors.
IFR reported on Thursday that Mexico hopes to price the
3-year tranche to yield 87 basis points to 95 basis points over
the yen swap rate and the 5-year note at 107 basis points to 115
basis points over the benchmark.
The second-biggest economy in Latin America after Brazil has
been angling to place $500 million in a landmark unsecured
Samurai bond since last year.
Mexico's previous yen issues were backed by the Japan Bank
for International Cooperation (JBIC), but the bank has now
reached the maximum exposure it can take on the region.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editng by Todd Eastham)