MEXICO CITY, June 25 The Mexican government will cut the amount of three-year and five-year debt on offer during its weekly auctions in the third quarter, its finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement it would hold steady the amount of shorter-term paper and longer-term debt it has been placing.

Mexico's peso sank to a record low in June amid concerns that higher U.S. interest rates will sap investor demand for emerging market debt.

Mexico's government cut spending this year after a sharp drop in oil prices hit revenue from the state-owned oil firm. The finance ministry is planning to cut its budget next year to account for lower oil income and less demand for Latin American debt. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Paul Simao)