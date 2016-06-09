UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it had concluded its plans to issue hard currency debt for this year after the placement of yen bonds worth around $1.25 billion.
Mexico issued a four-tranch samurai bond deal late on Wednesday, Mexico City time, and the finance ministry said in a statement demand for the debt was 1.3 times the 135 billion yen offered.
The finance ministry said it had obtained the lowest interest rate ever in any currency it offers debt in, with 0.4 percent on a bond due in 2019, 0.7 percent on a 2021 issue, 1.09 percent for 2026 and 2.40 percent for 2036.
Mexico placed 2.5 billion euro bonds in February and $2.25 billion in January, as part of its strategy to diversify hard currency issues.
($1 = 106.5000 yen) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
