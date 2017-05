MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico will keep issuance levels for fixed-rate bonds of 3, 5, 10, 20 and 30-year maturities unchanged in the third quarter of 2016, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in its debt calendar for the July-September period that issuance ranges for 28 and 91-day treasury bills known as Cetes would also be unchanged. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Matthew Lewis)