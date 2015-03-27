Fear of junk bond ratings hangs over Illinois budget crisis
CHICAGO, May 11 Illinois faces costly consequences if it fails to pass a budget by the end of May and is hit with more credit rating downgrades, state lawmakers were warned this week.
MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexico has increased the maximum amount of 28-day and 91-day debt it may offer each week in the second quarter of this year, the government said on Friday.
The range of debt to be issued increased to a maximum of 11 billion pesos ($725.56 million) for 28-day and 14 billion pesos for 91-day paper, from a maximum of 9 billion and 12 billion pesos, respectively, in the first quarter of the year.
The government made no changes to its issuance plans for longer-dated debt.
The finance ministry could also exchange or buy back debt when market conditions are right in the period from April to June, the government said. ($1 = 15.1608 pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Miguel Angel Gutierrrez; editing by Matthew Lewis)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.