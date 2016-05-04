BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
(Corrects repurchase amount to 60.7 billion from 67.5 billion)
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico's Finance Ministry will spend 60.7 billion Mexican pesos ($3.4 billion) repurchasing government debt that is maturing in 2016, 2017 and 2018 following an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on its Twitter account. ($1 = 17.7305 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Launch of underwritten public offering of up to amount of $1.17 billion of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock,