(Corrects repurchase amount to 60.7 billion from 67.5 billion)

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico's Finance Ministry will spend 60.7 billion Mexican pesos ($3.4 billion) repurchasing government debt that is maturing in 2016, 2017 and 2018 following an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on its Twitter account. ($1 = 17.7305 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)