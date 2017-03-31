UPDATE 1-China April industrial profits up 14 pct but slowing pace stokes economy worries
* Jan-April profits up 24.4 pct YOY; Jan-March up 28.3 pct (Adds details of data, comments from stats bureau)
MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it would increase by 1 billion pesos ($53 million) its debt issuance of 1-year T-bills, or Cetes, to 12.5 billion pesos per monthly auction during the second quarter.
The ministry also said its weekly auctions of 28-day and 91-day Cetes would remain unchanged at 4 billion to 11 billion pesos, and 7 billion to 14 billion pesos, respectively.
Similarly, weekly auctions of 6-month Cetes will be held steady at 11.5 billion each.
Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it had transferred 321.7 billion pesos ($17 billion) of its 2016 surplus to the federal government, which will help the country pay down debt this year. ($1 = 18.8327 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Jan-April profits up 24.4 pct YOY; Jan-March up 28.3 pct (Adds details of data, comments from stats bureau)
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.