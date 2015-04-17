WASHINGTON, April 17 Mexico currently has no
plans for a debt issue in yen this year and will probably issue
a similar amount of external debt in 2016 as it has in 2015,
public debt chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Friday.
Mexico this month became the first sovereign to issue a
100-year euro bond and Diaz de Leon said that after that 1.5
billion euro trade, the country's annual financing needs were
covered.
"As of today we have already covered our financing needs and
we have not gone to the yen market," he said in an interview on
the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank
meetings.
Mexico has tapped the yen market each year since 2012 and
Diaz de Leon said it would likely continue to issue samurai
bonds "but there is nothing predetermined about when or how."
Mexico has so far issued debt worth 2.75 billion euros and
$2 billion in dollars in 2015. The country announced a cut to
this year's budget and next after a sharp drop in crude prices
hit government finances. Mexico uses oil revenue to fund about
one third of spending.
The government has said it will not raise more debt to
compensate for the drop in oil income and insists it will reduce
the deficit through budget cuts, which economists note will
crimp already sluggish growth.
Diaz de Leon said a planned reduction in budget deficits
meant lower financing needs, with 2016 issuance likely to be
similar to 2015.
"The mix of internal and external (debt) is to be
determined, but I think it is quite likely to be similar to what
we have been doing in the past. So in that regard you could
expect something similar (to this year)," he said.
