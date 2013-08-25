(Adds higher death toll, details of accident)
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 At least six people were
killed when a cargo train nicknamed "La Bestia," or "The Beast,"
on which would-be migrants hitch rides toward the U.S. border,
derailed in a remote area of southern Mexico on Sunday, state
officials said.
Ambulances were unable to reach the accident scene in
Huimanguillo in the southern state of Tabasco because of the
difficult terrain.
Images from the scene showed freight cars upturned and
wheels separated from their base. Officials said eight of the 12
cars overturned and that a Honduran man was among the dead.
"This train carries a lot of (illegal) migrants from Central
America," Cesar Burelo, emergency services director in Tabasco,
told local television. "(Those five) were the visible dead. It
could be that as the structure of the train is removed ... more
bodies could appear."
Engineers were planning to move the overturned wagons on
Monday.
Burelo said it would be difficult to determine the total
number of people aboard the train at the time of the pre-dawn
accident.
"It's very likely that (surviving travelers) have left the
scene."
A spokesman for Tabasco state government said the death toll
had risen to six, with 22 injured. He said 16 people were being
treated in hospitals in nearby Choapas, Veracruz.
There were different reports of numbers injured. Luis Felipe
Puente, national emergency service coordinator, said on Twitter
that 35 people were injured, 16 seriously.
Migrants often jump aboard La Bestia under cover of
darkness. At times, several hundred migrants have been found on
the train, either in freight cars or sitting on top.
Mexico's foreign ministry lamented the accident and said it
was helping Central American embassies whose citizens were
affected by the crash.
