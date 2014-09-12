(Refiles to edit headline to read 'deposits' instead of 'desposits')

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday he would scrap limits on companies making dollar deposits in cash that were imposed by the previous government.

"Now companies will not have restrictions in their banks to deposit dollars in cash, or carry out currency exchanges," Pena Nieto said during a speech in the northern border city of Reynosa.

To make dollar deposits, the companies would have to justify why they were making them, Pena Nieto said.

Limits were introduced in 2010 by Pena Nieto's predecessor Felipe Calderon to combat money laundering by drug gangs.

