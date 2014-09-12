(Adds details on plan, background, context)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said on Friday limits on companies making dollar deposits in cash would be scrapped in a bid to spur trade in the border region near the United States.

"Now companies will have no restrictions at their banks to deposit dollars in cash or carry out currency exchange," Peña Nieto said in a speech in the northern border city of Reynosa.

But in order to make deposits denominated in dollars, companies would have to justify the transactions, have been registered for at least three years and submit to closer checks, Peña Nieto said.

The limits, which previously had a ceiling of $14,000, were introduced in 2010 by then President Felipe Calderón to combat money laundering by drug gangs.

Calderón, who left office at the end of November 2012, staked his reputation on battling the gangs, but violent crime increased on his watch. Murders have fallen under Peña Nieto, but kidnappings and extortion increased last year.