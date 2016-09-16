(Corrects "asked" in first paragraph to "raised with"
California lawmakers)
By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto, who has proposed liberalizing his country's drug
laws, privately raised with California lawmakers visiting
Mexico a state measure to legalize recreational marijuana, a
state legislator said on Thursday.
A delegation of California Democratic lawmakers visiting
Mexico talked for an hour on Wednesday with Pena Nieto about
trade and the state's border with Mexico.
During the meeting, Pena Nieto brought up the November
ballot measure without getting into details, California state
Senator Ben Allen said in an interview.
"But they're clearly paying close attention," he added.
If California votes to create a legal cannabis market, it
would place great pressure on Mexico, which is mired in
combating its vast drug-trafficking networks, to follow suit.
There was no mention of the California marijuana initiative
in the presidency's report on the meeting, and Pena Nieto's
office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Pena Nieto has said the United States and Mexico should not
pursue diverging policies on marijuana legislation and in April
proposed a bill to allow Mexicans to carry up to an ounce of
marijuana has stalled in Congress.
California's proposal would allow people over 21 years to
possess up to an ounce of marijuana for private use and
establish a system to license, regulate and tax sales of
cannabis.
Recent polls show a majority of Californians favor
legalizing marijuana.
Four U.S. states plus the District of Columbia already allow
recreational use for adults. Voters in several more states,
including the southern border state of Arizona, will consider
similar legislation in November.
Long regarded as a conservative on drug policy, Pena Nieto
has modified his stance since he took office in 2012, reflecting
growing Latin American disenchantment with the war on drugs. A
bill to legalize medical marijuana remains in Congress.
Ethan Nadelmann, the executive director of the Drug Policy
Alliance, said he eventually expects Mexico to be swayed by the
fiscal opportunities of regulated cannabis, which he believes
could earn California around $1 billion a year in tax revenue.
