MEXICO CITY Mexican police busted a smuggling tunnel run by the drug gang of fugitive kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on the U.S. border stashed with about 10 tons of suspected marijuana, officials said on Thursday.

The tunnel, which ran under the border from the Mexican city of Tijuana, was some 800 meters (2,625 feet) long, the National Security Commission (CNS) said in a statement. Only about 200 meters of the tunnel were in the United States.

Like dozens of other tunnels found along the near 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border in the last decade, the CNS said it had lighting, ventilation, and rails for moving goods.

The secret passage not far from the U.S. city of San Diego belonged to Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel, two government security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Guzman, the world's most wanted drug trafficker, escaped in July from a Mexican maximum security prison through a mile-long tunnel that surfaced right in his cell.

His escape sparked a massive manhunt and Mexico's government said on Friday that Guzman had suffered injuries to his face and leg after recently beating a hasty retreat from security forces.

