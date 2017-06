MEXICO CITY Mexico said on Saturday that it had arrested a leading weapons smuggler for one of the largest drug cartels.

Ramiro Rendon Rivera, a key distributor of firearms for the Sinaloa Cartel led by Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, was arrested on Friday, the army said in a statement.

Mexican President Felipe Calderon's campaign to curb violent drug cartels has left more than 46,000 people dead since he took office in 2006.

Mexican authorities have in the last several months apprehended several lieutenants of Guzman, the country's most-wanted man.

