MEXICO CITY, June 12 Fourteen bodies were found
inside an abandoned truck along a highway in eastern Mexico,
local police said on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the latest
atrocity committed by rival drug cartels battling over smuggling
routes to the United States.
The discovery in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is the
latest in a series of massacres that have heightened attention
on Mexico's drug violence as the July 1 presidential election
approaches.
The Veracruz state attorney general's office said the bodies
were found late on Monday near the border with Tamaulipas state.
It took all night to determine how many there were, the attorney
general's office said in a statement. Local media reported that
the bodies had been dismembered and packed in plastic bags.
Tamaulipas is one of the bloodiest battlegrounds in
Mexico's drug war, where the Zetas cartel is fighting their
former employers, the Gulf Cartel, for trafficking turf.
The battle has stretched into Veracruz state, known for its
bustling port and coffee production. Thirty-five bodies were
dumped near un upscale shopping center there last September.
Soon after taking office in late 2006, President Felipe
Calderon sent the army to the streets to take on the cartels.
Since then, more than 55,000 people have been killed in
drug-related violence.
Calderon's conservative National Action Party (PAN) looks
likely to lose power as voters' focus on Mexico's security
problems.
The PAN's candidate Josefina Vazquez Mota is trailing in
third place in most polls, far behind frontrunner Enrique Pena
Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).