MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 Mexico has sent soldiers to
patrol a suburb of Mexico City for the first time to combat a
rise in drug-related violence that is beginning to encroach on
the capital.
From late Wednesday, a combined force of around 1,000
soldiers, federal police and local police took to the streets of
Nezahualcoyotl on the capital's eastern flank, which has
suffered from a dispute between two rival drug cartels.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon's fight against drug gangs
has overshadowed his administration, and the deployment in
Nezahualcoyotl brings the conflict into the home state of his
successor Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office in December.
The local government's request for troops in the sprawling
municipality in the State of Mexico follows the murder there
this weekend of Jaime Serrano, a local state congressman and
member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Some Nezahualcoyotl residents told Reuters they had been
extorted by criminals identifying themselves as members of the
La Familia drug gang.
"Things are getting worse and worse here," said one local
man, who asked not to be named. "People here have got used to
paying these people (the cartels). If you don't, they say
they're going to kill you and your family."
Mexico City and its immediate surroundings have been among
the areas least affected by the bloody turf wars between drug
gangs and their clashes with security forces, which have killed
around 60,000 people over the past six years.
In 2012, the national death toll from the drug violence has
eased somewhat, according to a tally by newspaper Reforma.
But the bloodletting has crept up in Mexico City and the
neighboring State of Mexico, where just over half of the
population of the capital's urban area live.
Reforma data showed deaths related to the drug war had
reached 550 in the two regions by mid-September, putting the
toll on course for a jump of around 15 percent from last year.
Kidnappings in Mexico City and the State of Mexico were also
up in the first eight months of 2012, police figures show.
At the heart of the violence in Nezahualcoyotl is a fight
for control of a growing market for narcotics and illegal goods
between the Zetas and La Familia cartels, said Alberto Islas, a
security expert at consultancy Risk Evaluation.
However, the reinforcement of Nezahualcoyotl, where more
than 1 million people live, was unlikely to yield positive
results, Islas said, arguing that the armed forces were not
equipped to tackle the sources of the problem.
"The military won't be able to stop the drug-dealing, they
won't stop the piracy and they won't stop the impunity that
exists in Nezahualcoyotl," he said.