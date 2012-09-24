MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 The Mexican navy has
arrested 35 members of the federal police force on suspicion of
working for one of the country's most notorious drug gangs, the
Zetas.
The navy said on Monday the suspects had been arrested in
the eastern state of Veracruz and neighboring San Luis Potosi,
areas where the Zetas have established a strong foothold.
Four of those arrested were women and all belonged to the
federal police in Veracruz, a state which President Felipe
Calderon last year said had been "left in the hands" of the
Zetas.
Government officials and police are prone to corruption by
gangsters due to the financial muscle of the cartels. Gangs can
often pay much more than officials earn in their jobs.
Veracruz has acquired a reputation as one of the most
corrupt states in Mexico and is a bastion of the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), which will retake the presidency in
December when Enrique Pena Nieto takes office.
Once working as hired guns for the Gulf Cartel, the Zetas
split from their former employers in 2010 and supplanted them as
the dominant gang in northeastern Mexico.
Today the Zetas are arguably one of the two most powerful
crime syndicates in Mexico and are accused of carrying out many
of the worst atrocities in the violence caused by warring drug
gangs and their clashes with the state.
Separately, the government of Guerrero, home state to beach
resort Acapulco, said on Monday units of the army and federal
police had arrested 18 local police from the city of Taxco, also
on suspicion of links to organized crime.
Around 60,000 people have died in the drug violence since
Calderon took office six years ago.