* Zetas known as Mexico's most brutal drug-trafficking gang
* Arrest of Velazquez may signal deepening internal split
* About 60,000 killed in Mexican drug war since 2006
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 The Mexican navy says it
has captured one of the leaders of the Zetas drug cartel, adding
to signs that the notoriously brutal gang is rupturing, possibly
because of an internal feud.
The navy said late on Wednesday it had caught the man it
believed to be Zetas boss Ivan Velazquez, aka "El Taliban" or
"Z-50," in central Mexico, boosting outgoing President Felipe
Calderon's efforts to crack down on the violent cartels.
Velazquez is on a Mexican government list of the most wanted
kingpins and one of the Zetas most senior second-tier leaders.
Mexico has offered a reward of up to 30 million pesos ($2.34
million) for information leading to his arrest.
The Zetas have perpetrated some of the most sickening acts
of Mexico's drug war and continued to expand even as rival gangs
joined forces against them. They are now regarded as one of the
two most powerful drug cartels in the country.
However, longstanding rivalry between the Zetas' top leader,
Heriberto Lazcano, and his deputy Miguel Trevino alias "Z-40,"
has exploded into violence in recent weeks, raising fears the
hostilities could bring a fresh wave of bloodletting.
"They are splitting," Javier Oliva, a security expert at the
National Autonomous University of Mexico, said after the capture
of Velazquez. More bloodshed would likely follow, he added.
"Every time they capture a major crime boss, his
organization fragments, so the violence increases, and this
atomization makes the government's fight harder," he said.
The navy paraded Velazquez, 42, before the media on Thursday
morning, cuffed and flanked by masked soldiers carrying assault
rifles. Wads of cash, weapons and seized drugs were laid out on
a table in front of him for a customary photo op.
Wearing a black, cream and red checked shirt, his hair
brushed to the side, Velazquez stood stern-faced as the navy
accused him of controlling swathes of territory for the Zetas,
of money-laundering and acting as the group's financial chief.
He surrendered to the navy in the central city of San Luis
Potosi without a shot being fired, an eyewitness told Reuters.
Navy spokesman Jose Luis Vergara said Velazquez was believed
to be the Zetas' regional boss in a host of central and northern
states, territory which includes the wealthy industrial city of
Monterrey. He was thought to be locked in a power struggle with
the Zetas' number two, Trevino, he added.
Vergara said it was Velazquez's conflict with Trevino which
likely spurred the massacre of 14 suspected Zetas by rival Zetas
on the outskirts of San Luis Potosi last month.
SWITCHING ALLEGIANCES
Formed by a group of army deserters in the late 1990s, the
gang acted as enforcers for the Gulf Cartel before parting ways
violently with their former employers in 2010.
Velazquez is the most senior Zetas figure to be captured
since that split and the infighting among their ranks appears to
be sparking a realignment within the gang.
Earlier this week, Mexican news magazine Proceso reported
that Velazquez had switched his allegiance to the Gulf Cartel
due to a rupture with Trevino, citing messages posted online.
While Mexico's government and rival gangs may welcome
fighting within the Zetas, an explosion of violence could become
a major headache for President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto.
About 60,000 people have been killed in drug-related
violence during Calderon's six-year term.
Pena Nieto takes office on Dec. 1 and has vowed to quickly
reduce the number of beheadings and mass executions seen over
the past six years. But if the Zetas cartel were to break up, it
could unleash havoc as its 10,000-plus gunmen fight for control
of local trafficking networks and smuggling routes.
Security expert Oliva estimated there were now about five
times as many criminal groups holding sway around Mexico as
there were at the outset of Calderon's administration.
Since 2009, more than 20 drug lords have been caught or
killed. The most recent capture came two weeks ago, when the
navy arrested Gulf Cartel head Jorge Costilla, alias "El Coss."
On Wednesday, the navy announced the capture of 18 suspected
Zetas in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.