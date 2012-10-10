* Trevino seen taking over after Lazcano shot dead
* Navy sees "natural" succession, no turf war
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Factions of Mexico's brutal
Zetas drug cartel are seen uniting behind the gang's
second-in-command after Marines killed leader Heriberto Lazcano,
a top official said on Wednesday.
Miguel Angel Trevino, a horse racing aficionado known as
"Z-40", is expected to take over the cartel after Marines shot
dead Zetas commander Lazcano on Sunday, said navy spokesman vice
admiral Jose Luis Vergara.
Lazcano is the most powerful kingpin to fall in a six-year
government battle against drug traffickers. Security analysts
warned his death could spark a scramble for power and an
escalation of violence in the cartel's northern strongholds.
The fall of other drug lords has spurred vicious battles in
parts of Mexico that previously saw little violence, but Vergara
said authorities do not expect a turf war between Zetas factions
since Trevino, already a top leader, was a "natural" successor.
"We don't think that there will be violence due to a battle
between them for power, since we think that Z-40 is definitely
taking the lead," Vergara told Reuters.
"From what we know, the most bloodthirsty of them was
Heriberto Lazcano, there's no doubt about that. I think his
downfall should help curb the violence in our country," he said.
The Zetas are considered one of the two most powerful drug
gangs in Mexico and have carried out some of the worst
atrocities in a drug war that has killed some 60,000 people
during President Felipe Calderon's six-year term.
Lazcano, known as "Z-3," was one of Mexico's
most-wanted men. Only Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, boss of the
Sinaloa Cartel, would represent a bigger prize to the
government.
Lazcano, an ex-soldier, became synonymous with the Zetas'
gory brand of retribution, such as the beheading of rivals and a
recent series of massacres where victims were chopped to bits.
Trevino, who was born in Nuevo Laredo on the Mexican side of
the border with the United States, does not have a military
background as many top Zetas leaders did, authorities say.
Along with two of his brothers, Trevino was charged with
laundering drug proceeds in the U.S. quarter-horse racing
circuit in June. U.S. Federal authorities accused Trevino and 13
others of pouring millions of dollars in proceeds from drug
trafficking into the purchase, training and racing of American
race horses across four U.S. states.
The U.S State Department has offered a reward of up to $5
million for information leading to Trevino's capture.
Vergara said there were signs that a feud between Zetas
leaders that erupted in late summer with a series of massacres
appeared to have passed following the navy's capture of gang
boss Ivan Velazquez late last month.
Velazquez was believed to be the Zetas' regional boss in a
host of central and northern states, territory which includes
the wealthy industrial city of Monterrey. Velazquez' gang had
been fighting with Zetas loyal to Trevino, Vergara said.
"When they caught (Velazquez), the others accepted the
authority of (Trevino), and Z-40 never had a problem with
Lazcano," Vergara said.
Marines killed Lazcano and a bodyguard in a shootout in a
village in northern Mexico on Sunday, and the navy said it did
not know it had taken down the Zetas leader until after his body
was snatched by an armed gang early on Monday.
Previously collected fingerprints identified the stolen
corpse as Lazcano's, according to the navy.