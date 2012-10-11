* Restricts cash purchases of real estate, jewelry cars
* Bill to take effect nine months after president signs it
By Tomas Sarmiento and Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 Mexico's Congress on
Thursday approved a long-awaited law to crack down on money
laundering in a bid to attack the finances of the country's
powerful drug cartels.
The law, proposed two years ago by outgoing President Felipe
Calderon as part of his offensive against drug gangs, was passed
by the Senate on Thursday. The lower house passed it earlier
this year.
The new federal law puts restrictions on cash purchases of
real estate, jewelry, armored cars and other assets that
criminals use to launder illicit funds.
Companies will be required to report large cash purchases
under the law. Car sales of more than 200,000 pesos (about
$16,000) and real estate purchases of more than 500,000 pesos
(about $39,000) must be reported.
The bill carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison.
"There is an outcry from society to weaken the financial
structures of organized crime and that is what this law is
about," said Senator Roberto Gil, a member of Calderon's
conservative National Action Party.
Nearly 60,000 people have been killed since Calderon
launched a military-led assault against drug cartels after
taking office in late 2006.
Dozens of drug lords have been killed or captured since then
but Calderon and the country's lawmakers have been criticized
for not doing enough to attack finances of the cartels.
Sales of drugs from marijuana to cocaine and methamphetamine
in the United States are worth about $60 billion annually,
according to the United Nations. About half of that amount is
estimated to find its way back to cartels in Mexico.
The scale of the country's money laundering problems leapt
to global attention in July when a U.S. Senate report accused
bank HSBC of failing to keep tabs on shady deposits at its
Mexican operation.
The report focused on $7 billion shipped by the bank from
Mexico to the United States between 2007 and 2008. HSBC admitted
it had failed to follow money laundering rules and paid 379
million pesos ($29.45 million) in fines.
Hot money also has tainted everything from beauty pageants
to the Mexican presidential elections this year, where the
Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as PRI, of
President-Elect Enrique Pena Nieto was accused by rivals of
campaigning using illicit funds. The charges were not proven.
"We have to stem the flow of dirty money in Mexico, which
has been the main driver of the growing violence in the
country," said Senator Arturo Zamora of the PRI.
Pena Nieto, who will return the PRI to power when he takes
office in December, has said he will fine-tune the strategy to
reduce violent crime linked to the drug war. [ID: nL2E8I432R]
The bill now goes to Calderon's office for ratification. In
order to give authorities time to prepare to enforce the law, it
will take effect nine months later.
Zamora said estimates for the amount of illegal funds
laundered in Mexico range from about $10 billion a year to as
high as $45 billion.