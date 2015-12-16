MEXICO CITY Dec 16 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Wednesday it had sanctioned Mexican businessman Naim
Libien Tella and his Unomasuno newspaper, freezing their U.S.
assets over suspicion that they had abetted a major drug gang.
"Naim Libien Tella provides support to the narcotics
trafficking activities of the Los Cuinis Drug Trafficking
Organization (DTO) and its leader, Abigael Gonzalez Valencia,
both of which were designated earlier this year," the Treasury
Department said in a statement.
The Treasury Department did not specify the value of the
assets being frozen or provide details of how Libien Tella was
aiding the gang. It added that Unomasuno is owned or controlled
by Gonzalez Valencia "and/or" Libien Tella.
The Diario Amanecer newspaper, based in the city of Toluca,
and Aerolineas Amanecer, an air taxi firm, were also designated
as Specially Designated Narcotics Traffickers. Both are either
owned or controlled by Libien Tella, the U.S. Treasury said.
Libien Tella was not immediately available for comment, a
spokeswoman at his office said.
Gonzalez Valencia was arrested in Mexico earlier this year.
The Los Cuinis drug gang is a close ally of the powerful Jalisco
New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Gonzalez Valencia is the
brother-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera, the leader of the CJNG.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)