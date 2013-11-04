MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexican armed forces have
taken charge of security in the Pacific port of Lazaro Cardenas,
a major cargo hub in a part of the country struggling to contain
violent drug gangs.
The government said on Monday that units of the army, navy
and federal police were moving in to oversee access to and
around Lazaro Cardenas, one of Mexico's principal gateways to
trade with Asia on the southern flank of Michoacan state.
Michoacan has been a regular flashpoint for shootings and
attacks on officials since President Enrique Pena Nieto took
power 11 months ago pledging to bring an end to widespread
violence stemming from warring drug cartels.
Government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said the decision to
replace local police in Lazaro Cardenas was part of a series of
measures aimed at restoring stability to Michoacan.
The specter of terrorism was conjured up by some security
experts when various installations belonging to Mexico's
state-run electricity company were temporarily knocked out in a
series of attacks in Michoacan last weekend.
Throughout the year, serious gunfights have broken out in
the state and Pena Nieto himself admitted this summer that gangs
had taken control of parts of Michoacan.
Among the victims of the local violence was a vice admiral
killed in a road ambush in July, and a state congressman who was
hacked to death with a machete in September.
Pena Nieto's predecessor as president, Felipe Calderon,
launched his military-led offensive against drug cartels in
Michoacan shortly after taking office in December 2006.
But Calderon could not bring the gangs to heel, and around
80,000 people have since been killed in drug-related violence.
Lazaro Cardenas handles the largest volume of general cargo
of any Mexican port, according to the Mexican tax office.
